Madonna To Direct Her Own Biopic & Her Reason Is Every Fan's Opinion Ever!

Pop icon Madonna has been reigning queen for over four decades now. The veteran musician has seen the world enough to have stories to tell. Making a move, the singer is all set to make a biopic on herself. What is unique is that she will be directing it on her own in collaboration with Universal. While this is turning out to be an autobiopic, below is all you need to know about the same.

The Material Girl has joined hands with Universal, writer Diablo Cody and producer Amy Pascal for the one of its kind biopic. For the unversed, Cody is an Oscar winner for Juno. The veteran singer will be writing the script with Cody and will also be directing it herself.

Elaborating on the idea of her biopic, Madonna says that the focus will always be on music. She aims to showcase her journey with music, dance and life. “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” said Madonna, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going, and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” Madonna added.

It isn’t breaking news for the pop sensation’s fans as she and Diablo Cody have been dropping hints on Instagram. The biopic isn’t titled as of yet, but as per the reports, Madonna prefers calling it Live To Tell. The songstress made a mark in the ’80s and went on to be crowned as the Queen of Pop at one point.

Madonna’s iconic songs include Like A Virgin, Vogue, Papa Don’t Preach, Into The Groove and more. She went on to be the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time. “Madonna is the ultimate icon, humanitarian, artist and rebel. With her singular gift of creating art that is as accessible as it is boundary-pushing, she has shaped our culture in a way very few others have,” said Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley in a statement.

How excited are you for Madonna’s biopic? Let us know in the comments section below.

