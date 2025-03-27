Over the last couple of months there were rumors claiming things were not looking good for the James Bond franchise despite Amazon’s takeover of the IP’s rights. But the last few weeks have proven that despite some early setbacks of no script, producers, and star cast, things are now looking up.

Work is actively happening on the next James Bond film and two people who have worked in Harry Potter and Spider-Man have been roped in by Amazon to streamline pre-production work of the movie. Here’s what we know about the new updates and crew roped in for the anticipated film.

Harry Potter & Spider-Man Affiliated Roped In For Next James Bond Film

After being the rights of the James Bond franchise, there were rumors that it had a sinking future with nothing successful or anticipatory left to even try. To add to it, work was sluggish and nothing substantial was happening until recently. The pre-production work has since been streamlined, and two big names with experience have been attached to the movie as producers.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman have officially been roped in to work on the film. While the former is known for her work in Spider Man, the latter has produced the Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts films. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli helmed the franchise for 35 years, but with this new decision, an era of change is all set to begin, according to the US Sun.

Courtenay Valenti, the Head of Film at Amazon Studios, commented on the change in direction and production, “We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility.”

She called Amy and David “two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers” who have been “part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim.” The 61 year old expressed her honor for the chance to work with them “on James Bond’s next chapter.”

The team is excited “to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.” Meanwhile, David and Amy also stated that James Bond is an iconic character in cinema history. They added they were humbled to follow Barbara and Michael’s footsteps.

They acknowledged the extraordinary films created by them and expressed their excitement of keeping the spirit of Bond alive as the character is all set to embark on his next adventure. Meanwhile, a source recently told Daily Mail that James Bond will be either British or from the Commonwealth and will continue to be male, despite worries of massive changes to the role.

“Certain things are up for discussion, like whether Bond should be played by a man of colour,” the insider stated about the potential future of the character. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming franchise film.

