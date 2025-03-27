Angelina Jolie is gripped with fear over the latest Hollywood project her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, has taken on, leaving her concerned that it might fuel their son Pax’s already dangerous appetite for risk. Pax, who is only 21-years-old, has a well-documented history of reckless riding, and his latest electric bike crash has only heightened his mother’s anxiety.

Pax’s Dangerous Love For Speed

When it comes to the Salt actress, she doesn’t only perceive Pitt’s new motorsport film as just another high-octane blockbuster. According to Radar Online‘s exclusive report, to her, it’s a potential catalyst for her adrenaline-chasing son to push the limits even further.

Pax’s recent accident, his third in just a year, was a hair-raising incident. He had allegedly been showing off and was riding down the street hands-free when he misjudged a turn and collided with a car. The harrowing spill was just another in a growing list of close calls, making Jolie even more uneasy about her son’s need for speed.

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Movie Raises Concerns

Meanwhile, Pitt, now 61, steps into the shoes of a seasoned driver, Sonny Hayes, in F1, a film that brings him back into the world of high-stakes racing. With Oscar-winner Javier Bardem portraying the head of a fictional racing team, the movie promises fast cars, fierce competition, and, unfortunately, in Angelina Jolie’s eyes, potentially irresistible inspiration for her thrill-seeking son.

“Pax is an adrenalin junkie but he’s always getting into scrapes, and Angelina is petrified that Brad’s new film will encourage him to take even greater risks on the road,” a source told the publication. “She is very worried about Pax. Angelina feels he needs a steadying influence in his life.”

They added, “She is worried that he’s gonna end up killing himself in a crash if he carries on the way he is going – and what a waste that would be. She’s fuming Brad took the role and thinks he could have given it a hard pass.”

Brad Pitt’s Efforts To Reconnect With His Son

However, Pitt is not just concerned about Pax’s daredevil tendencies. The Hollywood heavyweight has reportedly been trying to reconnect with his son, who has been largely estranged, along with most of his children, since his bitter split from Jolie in 2016.

A source said, “They finally reached a divorce settlement in December, putting an end to eight years of bitter proceedings and now Brad wants to get himself back in the lives of their kids. And he’s desperately worried about Pax as well.”

The Bitter Legal Battle Over Château Miraval

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is finally in the past, the courtroom drama isn’t over for the former couple as their legal showdown over Château Miraval, the French vineyard they once shared, continues to rage on.

Jolie’s decision to sell her stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Sheffler rather than Pitt has escalated into a full-scale courtroom war. With a trial scheduled for April, the battle over the winery is far from over.

