One of Angelina Jolie’s sons has officially left the nest, marking the beginning of a transition every parent faces.

The Oscar-winning actress recently shared with The New York Times that one of her three boys is now living independently in New York City, more specifically in an apartment that she purchased in her twenties, back when she was navigating the early days of Hollywood, starring in films like Gia, the biopic of the ill-fated supermodel Gia Carangi.

Angelina Jolie with her children Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox at UK Gala Screening in London. October 27, 2021. pic.twitter.com/y8SGGAznee — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) October 28, 2021

Life in Los Angeles: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and the Rest of the Family

Even though Jolie didn’t explicitly name which son has embarked on this solo journey, the most likely candidate is Maddox, her eldest at 23. Pax, at 21, remains a familiar face in Los Angeles, frequently spotted cruising around on his e-bike, while 16-year-old Knox is still too young to be living on his own.

Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox Jolie-Pitt spotted smoking #angelinajolie pic.twitter.com/a2O3yOYZzx — Angelina Jolie Fan (@brangelinablog) December 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Jolie continues to reside in her sprawling $28 million estate in Los Feliz, formerly owned by Hollywood pioneer Cecil B. DeMille, while Brad Pitt, her ex-husband, is also in LA, sharing his life with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

A Relatable Mom-Son Exchange

Jolie humorously recalled a recent interaction with her son, revealing his quintessentially twenty-something attitude toward housekeeping.

‘The other day, I said I was going to pop by, and he was like, can you just give me a day to clean?” she said. “I thought, I appreciate that, you should clean up for your mother,” she said, before adding, “But also, how bad is it?”

Maddox’s Budding Film Career and Rest Of His Siblings

Maddox, already carving out his own path in the film industry, has worked as an assistant director on projects such as First They Killed My Father (2017), By the Sea (2015), and Maria (2024). He has also been seen alongside his mother on the set of Couture in Paris.

Pax, while staying in LA., is making a name for himself as a photographer, collaborating on several of Jolie’s film projects, including Maria. Meanwhile, Knox remains focused on his studies.

angelina jolie and pax are literally the coolest mother and son duo! #TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/LtInlUoD30 — n (@kirbysjolie) September 9, 2024

Beyond the three boys, the Jolie-Pitt clan includes Shiloh, Zahara, and Vivienne. Angelina and Brad’s love story began with their adoption of Zahara and Pax, followed by the birth of Shiloh in 2006 and twins Knox and Vivienne in 2008. Brad later legally adopted Maddox, whom Jolie had brought into her family before their relationship began.

Jolie and Pitt’s fairy tale came to a dramatic halt in 2016 when an alleged mid-air altercation on a private flight led to their high-profile split. Despite their turbulent history, their children seem to have found their own unique paths.

