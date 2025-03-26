Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went for dinner with sportscaster Erin Andrews as they were enjoying their snowy retreat in Montana. The couple and Erin met last week in the members-only club Lone Mountain Ranch in Big Sky, Montana, in the Auric Room 1915 restaurant. And as per reports, it’s an intimate Western-inspired supper club that’s perfect for a secret hideout because of its no cellphone inside policy implemented to keep the privacy of the guests.

Here’s what we have found out more about the place. Scroll ahead.

Apparently, guests are supposed to keep their cellphones outside at the host stand or leave them in their cabin before entering the club. As this practice is heavily followed, the diner has an in-house phone for any emergency or “essential matters.” As per Page Six, the eatery in the Montana hotel can only be accessed through a secret code. But once inside, it’s magnificent in every sense.

The customers can enjoy “the gorgeous private booths and banquettes as well as a cozy bar, a private kitchen and a cigar terrace with stunning views of the resort,” according to the outlet. However, the place has a few strict guidelines to preserve its “exclusivity and historical charm” and ensure a “cohesive and respectful atmosphere.” The establishment follows a certain dress code where a gentleman is allowed to wear long pants and denims (non-ripped) and collared T-shirts. While in the non-summer months, they should wear collared, long-sleeved button-down shirts or long-sleeve sweaters.

The guests cannot show up in sneakers, hooded sweatshirts, baseball caps, beanies, athleisure, hunting, gym, or ski gear. Men cannot wear shorts. According to the handbook, “Guests are encouraged to present themselves in sophisticated Western attire.” And if anyone refrains from following any rule, they might not get an entry to this place, although the decision lies with the front desk team, maintaining confidentiality. The diner serves some delectable items that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might have loved during their time.

Along with mouth-watering platters, the bar serves great cocktails, which can be labeled experimental and delicious. Some of the popular cocktails are Midnight Cowboy (tequila, coffee liquor, vanilla, and crystallized espresso), The Burden of Proof (bourbon, biscotti liquor, local honey), and The Gold Rush (vodka, maple syrup, egg whites, house apple cider, lemons).

An insider revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are quite good friends with Erin Andrews, and that is what led to the dinner. The source further added, “Travis even jokingly credits Erin with encouraging Taylor to date him. They’re all good friends.”

Well, ever since Swift and Kelce have been going out, they have gone to some of the great and world famous restaurants for their date nights.

