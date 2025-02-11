The shocking loss faced by Kansas City Chiefs at the hands of Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl has dominated headlines. The team was a fan favorite with some of the most successful players in American football history and were expected to win the tournament the third time in a row.

After the Chiefs did not emerge victorious, Travis Kelce was seen looking glum as he returned to Taylor Swift’s suite to meet her and his family who were there to cheer him and his team. Here’s how the loss has affected the relationship and romance between the KCC tight end and the pop star.

How Has Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship Been Affected By The Super Bowl Loss?

According to Page Six, Taylor has been comforting Travis because apart from the loss, she knew how important it was to him. He worked hard all season and she “was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.”

A source told the news portal, “Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Jaime Bronstein, a licensed relationship therapist revealed that the couple “have to lose to appreciate winning” and the fact that “things were almost too perfect for them, and to be humbled in life, as an individual and as a couple, is a beautiful thing” and is something that “will make them stronger.”

The Bad Blood singer then added, “If there’s no conflict ever, then it’s a surface relationship. That’s never recommended” which is why it’s important for “relationships to be tested.” Taylor and Travis are both successful in their respective fields and have a lot of money but empathy and compassion is what works for a romance in the long run. The two have been dating for more than 2 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Jaime concluded, “They’re going to rise again, just like everybody does. There’s highs and lows in life. They’re going through a blip and they will both rise again because they’re superstars.” Meanwhile, an insider said that now that her Eras Tour and his Super Bowl have both wrapped up, they will be basking in some much needed downtime together as a pair.

Her world tour ran for almost two long years and with the American football season over for now, Taylor and Travis plan “to focus on some alone time to just be together.” The goal is to get away from all the distractions and be by themselves on a vacation where they can talk about their future and just relax. They first began dating in 2023 when her tour was in its early stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

