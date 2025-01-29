The James Bond franchise has stood the test of time with financial issues, changes in the leading face of the iconic character, doubts of the industry and more over the course of decades. With the last film titled No Time To Die which starred Danial Craig, released in 2021, it has been quite a while.

Fans have been very restless about wanting to see their favorite British spy back on screen. A new report has suggested that things are not looking too bright behind the scenes with things stuck in a rut with no script and no star to headline the next film of the series. Here’s everything we know about it.

Is The Future Of The James Bond Franchise In Jeopardy With No Script & Star To Headline It?

According to Radar Online, Eon Productions: the filmmaking partners are calling the executives at Amazon “f*cking idiots” for their inability to keep things afloat on the franchise front. A source claimed, “What’s gone wrong with James Bond? There is no star, no script and no plan and that doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon,” referring to the current state of it.

“Amazon is dragging its feet and that is an understatement,” they added. Daniel Craig was the last James Bond but his character died in No Time to Die due to his exit from the series. Fans were appalled and quite worried when it happened but when the film ended, the makers flaunted a message on screen saying, “James Bond will return,” hinting at more films to come.

For those unversed, Amazon bought MGM, the Bond studio in 2021 for $8.45 billion, thus owning the popular franchise and its partnership with Eon Productions. But with nothing much happening on the front, things are bleak. The insider alleged that the wait for it might be for three more years.

They claimed as per industry consensus, fans shouldn’t expect anything to come out soon. As per rumors and reports, Tom Hardy and Idris Elba were the most likely and most popular names to take the hit franchise forward. Aaron Taylor-Johnson was also a potential name earlier but not anymore.

But his latest film Kraven The Hunter not doing well at the box office is said to have affected that. The movie’s reported budget was between $110 to $130 million but it was only able to rake in $61 million worldwide, not even coming close to recovering its budget. This had allegedly led executives to question if Aaron has the “mainstream appeal” to play the spy James Bond.

