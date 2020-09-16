Marvel Cinematic Universe showed us a lot of things, but what about the characters/superheroes’ social life? Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark was initially a playboy, but did he have an online dating profile? When he got into a serious commitment with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), where did he share his pics with her? We all know Iron Man likes to show off.

Well, all your wondering finally has an answer. A fan account gave us a glimpse of how Tony Stark’s Instagram account would look like. To be clear, it is no entirely like RDJ’s profile.

Our beloved Iron Man aka Tony Stark will obviously have a blue tick. The bio is the same as Robert Downey Jr’s profile – you know who I am. Talking about pictures, he will obviously have a pic of himself in his suit. The caption is his popular dialogue – I am Ironman, and the hashtag #earthsgreatestdefender.

Robert Downey Jr’s Marvel character also has a lovely pic with Pepper Potts. Tony Stark captioned it, “In this picture, there’s the most intelligent and generous person on Earth. And there’s Pepper”. Her comment on the same reads, “uh huh who’s running your company?”

Tony OBVIOUSLY has shared a picture with his favourite Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) from The Avengers. He captioned it, “science bros glad to meet you, Dr. Banner!” Bruce’s comment on it is a reference from the same film, “please never poke me with pointy objects again”.

Now, the unexpected. Remember the fight scene between Thanos and Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War? During the fight, the Mad Titan calls him ‘Stark’. A surprised Tony Stark asks him if he knows who he is. To this, the villain responds, “Big fan” holding DVDs of Robert Downey Jr’s movies.

The post is captioned, “My biggest fan”. Thanos has an account name ‘iminevitable’ and his comment on the post reads, “I don’t even know who you are.”

There are more such interesting posts on Tony Stark’s fan-made Instagram account. Take a look below:

Looking at this, we hope that MCU might show our superheroes accessing social media in the upcoming movies. After all, it’s a lot of fun.

