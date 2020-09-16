Harry Styles Fans, Watermelon Sugar Singer Has A BAD News For Y’All!

One Direction has earned massive fame for all its band members. Same is the case with Harry Styles, who’s always under the radar of his fangirls. Amid the pandemic, it was his moustache that grabbed headlines. Recently, he even signed a film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ alongside Dakota Johnson and Florence Pugh. Amidst all the goods, there’s sad news for all the fans. Read on.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything is facing a delay. Starting from the film shoots to weddings, no plan is certain at this point of time. For Harry, it’s his concert that the singer is struggling with. In order to ensure everyone’s safety, he has postponed his 2020 shows in as many as 4 countries.

Harry Styles took to Twitter and broke the sad news. The Watermelon Sugar singer wrote, “Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice.”

But wait, don’t rush to conclusions! Harry Styles has also given a ray of hope as he continues, “I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Well, same here Harry! We’d want that too.

Check out the One Direction star’s post below:

Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, fans were elated when they learnt Harry Styles has been roped in for Don’t Worry Darling. Cherry on the top remains the fact that the film also stars Dakota Johnson, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

A report by Deadline revealed the same as, “While Styles’ attachment to anything draws appeal to the project, insiders say Warner Bros execs have always been looking for that next thing after being blown away by his acting chops in Dunkirk. Sources add after impressing Wilde and Pugh during an initial meeting, the feeling was mutual to get Styles to sign on to the project.”

