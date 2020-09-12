Don’t Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde Brings Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson & Florence Pugh Together; Is This A Dream?

Harry Styles kicked-off his acting career with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and got amazing reviews for his stellar performance. Can you believe, who is going to star opposite him in his next? Well, it’s none other than Dakota Johnson, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling.

Harry has replaced American actor, Shia LaBeouf who has done some incredible work in Hollywood including movies like Fury, Transformers and Lawless to name a few.

Florence Pugh, Dakota Johnson and Chris Pine need no introduction as they have done notably good work in the industry including movies like Little Women, Fifty Shades of Grey and Wonder Woman. Even Harry Styles for that matter is quite a renowned name in the industry.

Pine and Pugh signed the film earlier this year and Styles is the latest addition to the same. Dakota will be seen playing the character of Pugh’s neighbour.

The Little Women actress will be seen playing the role of a housewife who loses her sanity after witnessing strange things around her. Olivia Wilde will also be seen essaying a small role in Don’t Worry Darling and Harry Styles’ joined after Shia had conflicts regarding the shooting schedule of the film.

Deadline reported, “While Styles’ attachment to anything draws appeal to the project, insiders say Warner Bros execs have always been looking for that next thing after being blown away by his acting chops in Dunkirk. Sources add after impressing Wilde and Pugh during an initial meeting, the feeling was mutual to get Styles to sign on to the project.”

We are really excited to see Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine together.

