Taylor Swift Looks Oh 'So GORGEOUS!’ In Glittery Stella McCartney With Khaki Tailored Pants

Taylor Swift performed at ACM Awards after 7 long years and watching her perform live on ‘Betty’ was worth the wait. The Bad Blood singer made headlines for not just her breathtaking performance but also her pretty glittery outfit by Stella McCartney.

ACM Awards is the second award function that has taken place amid the pandemic and Swift’s performance from the same is going viral on social media.

Taylor Swift more a sequinned glittery maroon turtle neck full sleeves top and paired it with Khaki colour tailored pants, that fitted her perfectly toned body very well.

Swift paired her outfit with gold t-strap kitten heels and carried an elegant makeup with her signature eyeliner and red lips. The Betty singer kept her hair tied at the back with naturally wavy hair falling over her forehead and looked like a goddess.

The Cardigan singer performed ‘Betty’ from her latest album called Folklore which is still trending on the US chartbusters and across the globe.

The awards were held at Nashville, Tennessee and this is where Taylor Swift actually began her career before she became a huge pop sensation.

Along with her music, the Cardigan singer is also popularly known for her bold yet elegant fashion choices. Taylor Swift probably has the best posture in the world and one can’t deny that. From red carpet appearances to her chic street style, she manages to turn heads every single time.

