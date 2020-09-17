Dakota Johnson's Throwback 'Wardrobe Malfunction' Comment: "Not Like Nobody Hasn't Already Seen My B**bs”

Dakota Johnson is one of the prettiest and successful actresses in the West. She rose to fame with Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy and plays the character of Anastasia Steele opposite Jamie Dornan and plays the character of Christian Grey.

Their on-screen chemistry went viral as soon as the movie released back in 2015 and Dakota experienced a massive transition in her career graph post the success of the film.

Back in 2016, during People’s Choice Awards Dakota Johnson won an award for ‘Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress’ for Anastasia Steele from Fifty Shades of Grey and while reaching upon the stage the 30-year-old actress almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Yes, that’s right. Leslie Mann and Alison Brie were up on the stage to present her the award and while hugging her How To Be Single co-stars, Leslie somehow got tangled in Dakota’s dress and nearly opened it.

Nonetheless, the Fifty Shades actress handled the situation like a PRO and grabbed the back on her dress while taking over the mic. Dakota candidly said, “Leslie just broke my dress. OK, well it’s not like nobody hasn’t already seen my b**bs.”

Haha, now that’s a fact. Take a look at the video here:

What a vision Dakota Johnson is to watch!

The 30-year-old actress told Vogue U.K. that she’s ‘Proud’ of doing a film like Fifty Shades Of Grey and has no regrets at all.

“I don’t need to distance myself from (Fifty Shades of Grey). The more work I do, the more the general public sees the different things I can do. Do I think it opened doors? Yeah. More people know my name,” Dakota Johnson said.

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor’s THIS Scene In Good Newwz Was Inspired From FRIENDS

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube