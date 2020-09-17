Actress Maggie Wheeler aka (the not so friendly to the ears) Janice from Friends is someone we are surely not going to forget for a long, long time. The actress recently revealed how her iconic high pitched voice came to be. And ‘Oh My God’ you will be shocked by the revelation. Read it all here.

Maggie made her debut in the first season of Friends as Janice Litman-Goralnik. She featured in the sitcom from 1994-2006 as the insufferable and extremely loud girlfriend of Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry). She later even had a one night fling with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).

During a recent conversation with News.com.au on Thursday, Maggie Wheeler – who usually isn’t this loud – said she did her audition in the high pitch after being fired from her previous role. Wheeler was part of Ellen DeGeneres’ sitcom ‘These Friends of Mine’. The actress admitted that she had a great time working there and was devastated when she was fired.

Said Maggie Wheeler, “I was so shaken by it, it was an unthinkable thing as an actor, (but) I felt in a way liberated to do the work I wanted to do without fear or favour.”

Talking about her audition for the role of Janice in Friends she said, “On any other day I might have done the (Friends) audition differently, but it came hot on the heels of that and I felt free and decided to do what I wanted to do on that day and it worked in my favour.” Adding “(Friends) wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t had to go through the fire.”

Maggie Wheeler said the casting directors were stunned by her audition as the fast-talking New Yorker. She said, “I distinctly remember I could see them all sit back on the couch, I thought that might not have been what they were looking for. But I was wrong, and I’m happy I was wrong.”

Maggie also revealed that as the seasons progressed and Friends became more popular, the experience of working on it improved as well as there were drawbacks. She added that they started getting better dressing rooms each season. She also mentioned that during the initial season(s) the cast and crew would hang around during breaks, but once they gained famed “they were dashing off to make deals at lunch time.”

