2 Fast 2 Furious Box Office Facts: From Producers Doubling The Budget To The Film Rocking Internationally

After the big success of the 2001 film, The Fast and the Furious, there was nothing stopping the makers from making a franchise out of it. As the lead hero of the series, Vin Diesel was offered $25 million for 2 Fast 2 Furious but he rejected.

The makers of the film still went ahead with the sequel with Paul Walker in the lead. Also starring Tyrese Gibson, Eva Mendes, Cole Hauser, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, James Remar, the film was directed by John Singleton.

Let’s have a look at some interesting box office facts about 2 Fast 2 Furious.

1) The film did a worldwide business of $236.35 million and domestic business of $127.15 in the US according to Box Office Mojo. Like a good sequel, it did better than the first part. However major share of its growth came from the international markets. In the US, the collections dipped compared to the first part.

While The Fast and the Furious did a domestic business of $144.53 million, it’s international business was $62.76 million compared to $109.19 million of 2 Fast 2 Furious.

2) The biggest international contributor for the film’s collection was the UK as it did a business of $12.52 million there. France & Germany followed with a business of $10.50 million and $10.38 million respectively.

3) The domestic opening of 2 Fast 2 Furious was better than The Fast and the Furious though. Compared to the $40.08 million opening of the first film, 2 Fast 2 Furious collected $50.47 million.

4) Even though the film didn’t have Vin Diesel, it’s budget was doubled by the producers. Compared to The Fast and the Furious’ budget of $38 million, 2 Fast 2 Furious was made at a cost of $76 million. Needless to say, the film was profitable for the makers.

5) 2 Fast 2 Furious was 17th highest grosser of 2003 globally and 15th highest grosser in the USA.

