While The Mandalorian season 2 release date and trailer that came out this week have dominated the news, the latest report is shocking. As per the buzz, not everything is as rosy as it looks the sets of the Lucas Film show. It is being said that Pedro Pascal, who plays the lead in the show left the shoot halfway due to some differences and below are all the details about the same.

As per the reports, Pascal had some creative differences with the team which he did address. When the actor did not see expected outcomes, he approached the studios and informed them about the same.

The news that Pedro Pascal walked out from The Mandalorian season 2 midway was reported by We Got This Covered. As per the report, insider Grace Randolph said, “While filming Season 2 Pedro Pascal wanted to have some scenes with his helmet off. The Mandalorian creative team wouldn’t budge on this. So Pedro Pascal, from what I’ve heard from two sources now, was frustrated about this and also was pretty darn uncomfortable in the Mando suit on set. So, he became difficult”.

After this Pedro Pascal went to the Lucas Films who have already been trying to get into the creative aspects of the Mandalorian 2 as per Randolph.

She added, “And you combine that with Lucas film already trying to get involved with story aspects of Season 2, which I’ve also heard. Including focusing more on standalone episodes rather than making them more connected, which I’ve heard The Mandalorian creative team wanted to do, which was kind of happening at the end of Season 1. So, when Pedro Pascal went to Lucasfilm, the Mando team was like, ‘You know what, you should just go’. And Pedro Pascal did. And that happened halfway through filming. Now, as I said, I’ve heard the break up was pretty bad with both sides upset.”

This comes in as shocking news for the fans. However, the trailer that recently dropped was also shared by Pedro Pascal. What do you have to say about this new The Mandalorian 2 controversy? Let us know in the comments section below.

