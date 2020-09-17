The Office: NOT ‘Jim’ John Krasinski BUT This Character Had The Best Reaction Shots As Per Show’s Editor

Those who have watched Steve Carell, John Krasinski led The Office are very well aware of its documentary-style formatting. Panning of the camera isn’t as smooth as the other sitcoms because they did most of the parts hand-held. In this style, the reaction shots of the characters become very important while editing the show. John has agreed in the past that he has made a career out of his glance to the camera.

John’s reaction shots are still remembered by many, but the editor of the show Dave Rogers didn’t choose him who deserves ‘The Dundie’ for the best reaction shots. Isn’t it shocking? Which character did he choose? Stick to the story to know about the same.

Well, Dave had a detailed discussion with former The Office stars ‘Pam’ Jenna Fischer and ‘Angela’ Angela Kinsey on the latest episode of the Office Ladies podcast. The three of them talked about the ‘reaction shots’ and who was the best at them. And, Dave chose Leslie David Baker AKA Stanley Hudson. Did we stutter?

Dave said, “I loved, I loved going to Leslie. Any time I can get, you know, Stanley giving an eye roll. You know, that was always fantastic. We would do this kind of thing that started — we wouldn’t do it too often at first — where somebody would say something and the camera would push in a little. Then they’d say something again to the camera [and it] would push in a lot. And it was like, wait; nothing has, you know, substantiated it. Like it hasn’t earned this in this scene.”

In his list of ‘best reactors’ of The Office, Dave also included Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Lapin-Vance,) Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone,) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin). He remembered one instance in which the camera was capturing Kevin’s joke, but Angela’s reaction was so funny that he wanted that included too.

He said, “He’s (Kevin) saying something funny, but her reaction is equally as funny, if not even funnier, and it enhances the whole scene. [Kevin] said something offensive and the camera pushes in, but it like cropped Angela out. And I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ And luckily there was another take where it didn’t. And it’s like…you want to see Angela’s reaction. She’s standing there reacting. It wasn’t even so much of a payoff as a bonus. Do you know what I mean? Like, his line was funny, but to see her actually cringe from it in real-time, like…we don’t want to lose that kind of thing on the show.”

What do you think of Dave choosing Stanley over Jim as the best reactors of The Office? Share your thoughts.

