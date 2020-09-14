The Office: John Krasinski Imitates Steve Carell In Today’s #MondayMotivation & “Identity Theft Is Not A Joke Jim”

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational video with a twist. The Office‘s John Krasinski ‘Jim’ imitates Steve Carell ‘Michael’ and the headline has already made very clear about it, but that’s not the twist. The twist is, instead of a photo-dialogue, we’re here with a video this time around.

In the video, we see John transforming from Jim to Michael, and that’s not it, because “Identity theft is not a joke Jim, millions of families suffer every year.”

Jokes apart, check out the video for yourself:

In April this year, reports stated that John Krasinski has reportedly met with Marvel Studios for an unspecified project. Although details about the project are awaited, Geeks Worldwide claims that Marvel has been holding “virtual meetings” with actors, directors and writers lately, and Krasinski was one of them, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The report also stated that they are not sure if Marvel was interested in Krasinski as an actor, writer, director, or all three. It also indicates that Krasinski might be in talks for a role as Young Avengers. Another possibility that the site mentioned is Fantastic Four reboot with Disney in control of the franchise due to the Fox merger.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

[Inputs From IANS]

