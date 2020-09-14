Offering a fresh look into the mysterious scar-riddled character of Safin played by Rami Malek, No Time To Die today released a brand new trailer.

James Bond (Daniel Craig) certainly has his work cut out for him this year. The latest trailer showcases how since the last time, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. However, his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter turns up asking for help.

The mission turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology in No Time To Die.

Is the mysterious Safin 007’s most terrifying adversary yet? No Time To Die in cinemas this November.

Check out the latest video below:

Must Read: Kelly Clarkson On Her Split With Brandon Blackstock: “My Life’s Been A dumpster”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube