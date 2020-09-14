Harry Potter: When JK Rowling Revealed The Question She Feared Being Asked About Dumbledore

Albus Dumbledore is one of the most popular characters from the Harry Potter series. Played by Richard Harris, the Headmaster of Hogwarts School has always caught the fancy of fans, especially kids.

Among the kids, there has always been a curiosity around his magic wand. And interestingly, the most feared question for Harry Potter writer JK Rowling has also been regarding the magic wand of Dumbledore.

Earlier in an interview with Time, JK Rowling revealed that she has feared of being asked, What was Dumbledore’s wand made of? Talking about the same she said, “That would have been quite a telling question. Because I had this elder thing in my mind, cause elder has this association in folklore, it’s the death tree. I thought ‘what am I going to say?'”

Now that’s interesting! Isn’t it?

BTW talking about Dumbledore, Rowling had also revealed earlier that she always thought of him was as a gay. According to mentalfloss.com, in 2007 when a fan asked if Dumbledore had ever been in love, she said, “I always thought of Dumbledore as gay.” She added that he had fallen in love with Grindelwald, “and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was.” Whoa!

She even said that she found the reaction to this news very interesting. Talking to Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling said, “To me it was not a big deal. This is a very old man who has a very terrible job to do. And his gayness is not really relevant. Very relevant to him as a character, because I always saw him as a very lonely character. And I think that there is, in fact, a hint of it in (Deathly Hallows) because of the relationship he has with Grindelwald. He fell very hard for this boy … And don’t you think it was perfect that Dumbledore, who is always the great champion of love … his one great experience of love was utterly tragic.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section!

Must Read: Kelly Clarkson On Her Split With Brandon Blackstock: “My Life’s Been A dumpster”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube