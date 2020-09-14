Bella Thorne is currently basking in the success of her Netflix movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen. We all have seen her acting skills in the past, and there is no denying that she is a brilliant actor. The 22-year-old actress has also enjoyed massive success since bursting onto the scene in Disney Channel series Shake It Up.

Well today what we are going to tell you, may excite all the actresses fans further. She has ventured into something other than acting, and we are amused. Want to know what is it? Then continue reading further.

According to reports in AceShowbiz, Bella Thorne has turned her hand to screenwriting. If the reports are to be believed, then she has already penned the first two episodes of what she has tipped to be a very dark TV show.

During an interview with the portal, she said, “season arcs and whatnot”, Bella explained that the show is “based in the industry” – but refused to reveal the title as “the title itself really gives the whole thing away”.

Instead, Bella Thorne teased that the programme is “very dark”, and added: “There’s a lot of young characters and parents, and we deal with the relationship between those. And all these characters really connect and intertwine throughout the whole series. Each episode, you kind of get a whole piece of that, and it shocks you, and then that kinda leads you into the next.”

The actress has a 10-year plan set up for her. This new TV show is one part of her big 10-year plan, which also includes “marriage, happiness, taking a break from thinking so hard, hopefully, while running my empire”.

Bella ended by saying, “Hopefully, in 10 years, I can kind of take a good breather, feel accomplished and feel good about myself.”

Quite ambitious, we must say. Well, what do you guys think about the actress venturing in screenwriting?

