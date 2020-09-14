Drew Barrymore Feels She Pushed The Limits As She Recalls Her WILD Past

Never Been Kissed star Drew Barrymore is all set to launch her very own talk show, titled The Drew Barrymore Show. She now recalls some of her own headline-making appearances as a guest on the late-night circuit. Interestingly, one particular incident stands out when she appeared on Late Show with David Letterman in 1995.

The-then 20-year-old actress hopped on David Letterman’s desk and lifted her top in honour of his birthday. Now the 45-year-old actress, who is now debuting her very own talk show on CBS, is all about conversation these days. She also talked about the notorious incident during an interview.

According to a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Drew Barrymore said, “I think if there’s one thing I’ve learned in a very long life in front of people is there is a line. There is TMI. And I kind of know what that line is, and it’s a feeling.”

Now a 45-year-old mother of two, who is a far cry from the former child star, has launched her own production company in addition to a beauty line and other businesses. She said, “I pushed the limits a lot, many different times in my life. And I’m very lucky, I know that. I tested, I pushed, probably too far many a time.”

A scion of the famed acting dynasty the Barrymores, she first appeared in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial when she was just seven years old. She then went on to play leading roles in other iconic movies including Scream (1996), The Wedding Singer (1998), and Charlie’s Angels (2000).

Drew Barrymore had successfully petitioned to be emancipated from her parents as a teen. She had also documented all her heavy partying and alcohol and drug use in her life in her autobiography Little Girl Lost, which was released in 1991.

