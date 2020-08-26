Bella Thorne Mints Over $2 Million On OnlyFans In Less Than A Week & Wants Sean Baker To Direct A Film About It

OnlyFans has been emerging as the next big thing as far as attracting influencers is concerned. Bella Thorne is the latest celeb to mint mammoth money from it. When we say mammoth, we mean it because the amount she has earned is $2 million in less than a week. Yes, less than seven days!

The platform runs on a subscription basis, and celebs like Cardi B, Swae Lee and several Bravo’s Real Housewives have been a part of OnlyFans. The celebrities use the platform to open up more about their lives exclusively for their paying fans.

In the case of Bella Thorne, she charges $20 a month from her fans who want the private access to her OnlyFans account. She also keeps teasing the glimpse of content fans can watch on the platform. One thing Thorne has been pretty clear about is that her content will include no nudity.

L.A. Times quoted Bella Thorne saying, “OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgment, and without being bullied online for being me.”

That’s not it, according to the reports, Bella is also making a movie about it.

Her wishlist includes the maker of Tangerine and The Florida Project – Sean Baker. On the film, she said, “It is very early in its development, in its infancy, and probably years away from turning into anything.”

She further added, “It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

While it’s a quick and smart way to mint some hardcore money, but it could also go the other way when it comes to privacy. However, Bella Thorne fans are having a treat right now getting to know their favourite star up, close and personal.

