Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Is The ONLY Film To Achieve THIS Feat At The U.K. Box Office In Last 10 Years

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker proved to be a big surprise for both the makers and trade experts last year. Made on a controlled budget of $55 million, the film went onto hit the $1 billion mark globally.

The Todd Phillips directorial enjoyed a glorious run both in domestic as well as overseas market. In fact, in the U.K. it did something unbelievable. It achieved the feat which was previously attained by James Cameron’s Avatar in 2009. Can you guess it? Well, don’t scratch your head as we are here to enlighten you.

At the U.K. box office, Joker held the first position for consecutive six weeks. The feat was previously achieved by Avatar, thus becoming the only film to pull off such an amazing feat in the last 10 years, as per Screen Daily. Isn’t that great?

In one of our recent articles, we had mentioned about Joaquin Phoenix‘s surprisingly low salary for Joker. He was paid just $4.5 million for his act. Also, there are no details on whether he had signed a back end deal for the film. With such a meagre amount, the actor was surprisingly amongst the lowest paid actors of 2019. The least paid actor on the list is Jessica Chastain, who bagged $2.5 million for IT Chapter Two, as per Cinemablend.

Produced by Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Joker also features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy, in key roles. The film became the highest-grossing rated R film ever by earning a sum of $1.07 billion in its theatrical run.

