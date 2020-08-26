Harry Styles Reveals Some Off-Camera MESSY Details About Recording Songs With One Direction

One Direction recently completed ten years in the industry and the boy-band has a massive fan following among the fans. Harry Styles, who happens to be one of the members is spilling some beans on how they used to record new songs while doing world tours.

The Watermelon Sugar singer who is currently focusing on his solo career and making music has revealed some messy things while being a part of One Direction.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe, Harry Styles revealed how at the peak of the band’s career, recording songs weren’t as glamorous as fan thinks.

The Adore You singer said, “On the last two tours we bought this old surveillance van and converted it into a studio. It would follow the tour around, so at the venue you would go into this tiny little surveillance van with no air conditioning. It was fun to record it like that…but it was a totally different process.”

Now, whoever has seen One Direction’s documentary titled ‘This Is Us’ will have a better idea of what the singer was talking about here.

Adding to the same, Niall Horan said, “We set up two mattresses against the wall, and then a microphone, a laptop, a couple of speakers, and there we are- that’s how we did the last album.”

Besides, Harry Styles and Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne were also a part of the boy-band.

Zayn was the first member to quit the band to pursue his solo career. Although, 1D is planning something great for all their fans and reportedly will soon make an announcement for the same.

