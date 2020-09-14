American pop-star and daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson ended her seven-year marriage with husband Brandon Blackstock in early June. Now the 38-year-old star is opening up about the struggles of her divorce in an interview.

Clarkson, who rose to fame in 2002 after winning the first season of American Idol, married Blackstock, a music manager, in October 2013. The couple has two children, daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3. They have also been raising Blackstock’s two children from a previous marriage, daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 14.

In an interview with Sunday TODAY, the pop star said, “I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster … personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple of months.”

However, she has got a support system. Kelly Clarkson said that she has been relying on loved ones to help her through the difficult split. She said, “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through a divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”

It seems the singer might have drawn inspiration from her split for her next work. Her new album is expected to release next year. During the interview, she said, “This’ll probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released. And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me.”

Before fans could get a glimpse of the song, Kelly Clarkson’s children have already gotten a preview.

“It’s very honest. There’s one that my kids sing in the car. I’m going through mixes, and I’m just, like, ‘This is weird.’ Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are singing along,” she added.

