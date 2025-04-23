The competition on American Idol is heating up each week as the finale looms closer and the contestants either survive another round of evictions or go back home dejected. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the 23rd season of the popular singing reality series has finally found its top fourteen artists.

For the unversed, the choice was to be made from the top 20 contestants. The 10 chosen by the audience based on the most votes were sent straight to the top 14. The remaining 10 were in the danger zone and had to impress judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan to be picked as the four picks instead of the six artists chosen for elimination.

American Idol Season 23: Which Contestants Were Sent Back Home?

The ten contestants who did not move into the top 14 included Baylee Littrell, a 22-year-old from Alpharetta, Georgia; Drew Ryn, a 28-year-old from Chino Valley, Arizona; Isaiah Misailegalu, a 17-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada; Grayson Torrence, a 21-year-old from Providence Forge, Virginia; and Kyana Fanene, a 28-year-old from San Leandro, California.

The others include MKY, a 25-year-old from Los Angeles, California; Olivier Bergeron, a 23-year-old from New Brunswick, Canada; Penny Samar, a 23-year-old from Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Victor Solomon, a 26-year-old from Peoria, Illinois; and Zaylie Windsor, an 18-year-old from Safford, Arizona.

American Idol Season 23: Who Made It To Top 14?

The top 14 of American Idol season 23 include Amanda Barise, a 27-year-old from New York City; Breanna Nix, a 25-year-old from Denton, Texas; Canaan James Hill, a 17-year-old from Dallas, Texas; Ché, a 28-year-old from Essex, England; and Filo, a 23-year-old from Dublin, California. Joining them was Gabby Samone, a 23-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. (via Entertainment Now)

Up next are Desmond Roberts, a 26-year-old from Orange County, California; Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old from Meridian, Mississippi; and John Foster, an 18-year-old from Addis, Louisiana. A 24-year-old Josh King from Matthews, North Carolina, joined them. Kolbi Jordan is a 26-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Mattie Pruitt is an 18-year-old from Eagleville, Tennessee.

Lastly, Slater Nalley, an 18-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia. Thunderstorm Artis, a 29-year-old from Haleiwa, Hawaii. Desmond Roberts, Josh King, Ché, and Amanda Barise are the four artists the judges chose for the top 14. American Idol airs on ABC and streams the very next day on Hulu.

