During the last couple of weeks, rumors were abuzz that the filming of The Real Housewives of Potomac has been halted due to cast member Karen Huger being in jail. Rumors suggested that since the reality star was so key to the franchise, the prediction which was to start in March was delayed.

A new report has revealed that filming is set to start soon and the makers are not waiting for Karen since she had years to serve behind bars. Four names were also confirmed by certain sources ahead of the beginning of production, here’s what we know about season 10 of the Potomac edition.

Real Housewives Of Potomac: Which Cast Members Have Been Confirmed?

According to OK Magazine, despite Karen’s absence, the production is moving forward and is slated to begin sometime this week. An insider revealed that Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Stacey Rusch and Ashley Darby will be returning yet again for the landmark tenth season of RHOP.

They ATE for Season 8 🔥 #RHOP premieres on November 5th! pic.twitter.com/FZkvi0vfKd — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 28, 2023

Mia Thornton announced that she was leaving Potomac after having shifted base to Atlanta instead. “I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season,” she said and added the journey was unforgettable and truly “filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories.”

Her message to her castmates was “thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments.” She concluded the message, “I don’t just make headlines, I make history. Atlanta, brace yourself. The empire has expanded.” The reunion revealed she had no bond with any cast members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia Thornton (@mrsmiathornton)

Real Housewives Of Potomac: What Is Karen Huger’s Current Status?

As for Karen, she tried to get work release and while her application was approved by the corrections officer, the judge denied it. She is now set to serve her sentence at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Maryland. As per a latest report, her good behavior in the last two months might reduce her sentence, leading to her potential release in November.

Will Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Be Back On Real Housewives Of Potomac?

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, an original cast member for several seasons, be it in main or recurring capacity, told the magazine that she wouldn’t be returning to the edition. She stated that though she would love to be back, the show is leaning towards a different direction and she might not fit in it.

“I have a beautiful relationship with Bravo,” she made it very clear and then stated, “They’re looking for younger, married people who have little kids.” Charrisse pointed out that a lot of the recent cast is divorced which is why they are looking “to cast women who are the full package.” The alum said she has even made a few good fit referrals for the network to pick from.

Why plant the seed, when you can spill the tea. Presenting the new #RHOP taglines🌸 pic.twitter.com/nEVc1FZaXy — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 17, 2024

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

