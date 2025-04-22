Ana de Armas is not only making a strong presence in the film industry, but her fashion game is also on point. Whether turning heads on the red carpets or slaying casual street styles, the Bond girl has been consistently serving. Today, we came across an old look of the actress from an ad shoot, and we had to decode it as it is simply breathtaking. Scroll below for the pictures and a detailed breakdown of her look.

From Louis Vuitton to Versace and Chanel, Ana stuns in every piece of fashion on the red carpet. On the other hand, her casual street style looks are chic and effortless, mostly comprising jeans, sleek boots, and minimal makeup. The actress is blessed with attractive features, and she knows how to enhance them. The Knives Out star’s signature style is mostly effortlessly feminine, wrapped in soft glam makeup and versatile hairstyles.

Now, this throwback picture is from a few years back when Ana de Armas did a perfume ad, and she poured her sensuous, playful, and gorgeous self into it. The pictures went viral on X [formerly Twitter], and in them, the actress is on the beach in Malibu sporting a stunning gown. It is a great outfit inspiration for that dreamy date on a beach, and you can always take notes or recreate this look for your special occasion.

It was a sheer silver sparkling gown with a thigh-high slit on one side, flaunting well-toned legs. It had noodle straps and a plunging neckline, adding more to the attire’s sultriness. The Knives Out star ditched footwear and accessorized the foot with a silver anklet connected with a toe ring. Her makeup was extremely minimalistic, and the dress did its job of making a statement, a bold one!

Ana de Armas wore silver earrings and a few rings with her beautiful, sultry gown. Meanwhile, her makeup comprised a sheer waterproof foundation base with a glass skin-like finish. She added a flush of color to her cheeks and a nude peachy lip color to complete the perfect beach look. Lastly, her hair was open and casually fell on the back. Combined with her smile, she looked divine. It is an effortless look to recreate and perfect for that beach gateway and the date.

Check out the pictures below:

ballerina, you must have seen her, dancing in the sand pic.twitter.com/5D13tx23Er — Ana de Armas News (@anadearmasnews) November 25, 2024

Ana de armas on the set of Taylor swift and lana del rey's music video : SNOW ON THE BEACH pic.twitter.com/o0GKuqELSF — Ana de Armas posts (@postsanadearmas) October 26, 2022

On the work front, Ana de Armas was last seen in last year’s Eden. Her John Wick spin-off Ballerina is scheduled to be released this year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Disha Patani Turns Modern-Day Dhak Dhak Girl & Flaunts Her Curves By Recreating Madhuri Dixit’s Iconic, Sultry Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News