Let’s be real, when John Wick: Chapter 4 ended with Keanu Reeves’ blood-soaked warrior collapsing on those Parisian steps, fans were both devastated and satisfied. It was poetic. It was powerful. It was probably not the end. Because in true action movie fashion, death is more of a suggestion than a final destination, especially when you’re a sharp-suited legend with a kill count in the triple digits.

Then comes Ballerina, the upcoming spin-off starring Ana de Armas, and surprisingly, Keanu himself. Wait, wasn’t he, like, dead? Plot twist! Ballerina takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 and 4, sneakily giving us more Wick without undoing the meaningful goodbye we just had.

So if Ballerina can pull off a sneaky resurrection within the timeline, who’s to say Chapter 5 can’t get clever too? Maybe Wick doesn’t have to be alive to be present. Maybe he faked it (classic). Or maybe, just maybe, the High Table hasn’t seen the last of its deadliest dance partner. Either way, Ballerina may have just opened the perfect backdoor for John Wick’s legendary encore.

John Wick 5 Might Prove He Survived That Final Duel in Paris

John Wick’s apparent death at the end of Chapter 4 had fans stunned. After surviving countless assassination attempts, hit squads, and car crashes, it felt surreal to see the legendary hitman finally fall. His duel with Caine followed all the rules, ended with a clever kill of the Marquis, and seemed like a fitting sendoff. But something about it didn’t quite add up.

There’s no clear timeline between the duel and his grave scene. For all we know, it could have been days, weeks, or even months later. That gap creates just enough space for the story to shift in Chapter 5. John could have survived, received help, and disappeared, just like he did between Chapters 3 and 4.

This approach keeps the emotional impact of Chapter 4 intact. The grave still means something. It becomes less of a final goodbye and more of a setup for one last mission before he truly rests. Rather than undoing the ending, this direction would reveal a hidden piece of the puzzle the audience didn’t see.

The franchise has always leaned into mythology, precision, and mystery. This version of Wick’s return fits right into that world. It honors his story, gives him one more battle, and doesn’t cheapen what’s come before.

John Wick has never been easy to kill. This wouldn’t be a resurrection, it would be a revelation.

John Wick’s Grave Might Not Be the End of His Story

John Wick: Chapter 4 ends with a quiet funeral scene, Winston and the Bowery King standing by Wick’s grave, mourning the loss of the most relentless assassin in modern movie history. The way it’s edited, it seems like this moment happens just days after his final duel in Paris. But that’s just clever cutting. There’s no clear timestamp. It could be weeks, months, or even years later.

And that little detail opens up a big door for John Wick 5.

Instead of undoing his death, the next chapter could simply slide into the timeline right after the duel and before the grave. Wick could’ve survived, taken time to heal, and gotten dragged into one final bloodbath. It wouldn’t be out of character. He’s made a career of walking away from things he shouldn’t have survived.

Sure, he’s technically free from the High Table. But let’s be honest, John has made enemies all over the place. Someone, somewhere, is definitely gunning for revenge. So, there’s no shortage of new threats for him to take down.

Ballerina, the upcoming spinoff, is already using this same trick. It fits neatly between scenes from Chapter 3, filling in the blanks without stepping on anything that’s already happened. John Wick 5 could easily do the same, build another intense mission into the timeline before he’s laid to rest.

Whether he faked his death, vanished with Winston’s help, or just lived a little longer before finding peace, Wick’s grave doesn’t have to mean his journey’s over. Not yet.

