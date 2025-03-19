Ever since Ana de Armas debuted in the Hollywood industry, she has been the talk of the town. She has always hit the headlines with her acting skills, gorgeous looks, fashion affairs, and dating history. From dating Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet to popular Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck, her list has quite a few prominent names. Her name often got linked to several artists, son of a dignitary, and more, making it a hot topic to discuss.

As the Cuban-born actress is now getting spotted with Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, it seems she has found her new love (based on the reports). Before we jump in to know more about her recent romantic linkup, let’s look at her dating history with her previous boyfriends and fiances. Scroll ahead.

Marc Clotet

Ana de Armas began her dating phase with Spanish model and actor Marc Clotet. In 2010, they were spotted everywhere, and after a year of dating, they decided to get married. However, two years into the marriage, they parted ways, and after ending their relationship, the actress went on to live her life professionally and personally.

David Victori

After her divorce from Marc Clotet, de Armas was romantically linked with the screenwriter and director David Victori for a brief period. As per reports, the Cuban-born actress started dating Victori in 2013, and in 2014, they made it public as they walked the Málaga Film Festival for the premiere of her movie For a Handful of Kisses hand-in-hand.

After having a good time with each other for a brief period, when the ex-couple parted ways it was unclear.

Franklin Latt

It was in 2015 when reports started to speculate about Ana de Armas and Franklin Latt’s romance. The actress moved on with the popular Hollywood agent and reportedly got engaged within a year. Although the diva never addressed the engagement rumors, she once admitted her relationship with the CAA agent to shut everyone who questioned her skills.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Knives Out actress said, “For anyone who ever questions or how did I get to do this or that, f*ck them. I’ve never had an agenda. All I want to do is work. All I want to do is get something challenging and prove to myself that I can do it.” However, their relationship ended in 2016.

Alejandro Piñeiro Bello

In 2017, the actress was linked with Alejandro Piñeiro Bello. Even though they kept their relationship quite private as very little is known to the public, they were spotted at many events and even featured in each other’s social media posts. Reportedly, the photographer dated the Ghosted actress till 2019.

Ben Affleck

Following her split from Alejandro, Ana de Armas found love in the arms of the most charming Hollywood actor, Ben Affleck. They met on the sets of Deep Water in 2019 and fell head over heels. In early 2020, dating rumors started to float everywhere when they were seen visiting her home country.

Soon, during the COVID-19 lockdown, they disclosed their relationship through Instagram. At that time, an insider revealed, “They’re really into each other, they get on extremely well, and they certainly don’t seem to have any issues being holed up together 24/7.” However, within nine months of dating, she had already moved in with him and became a part of his family. But, they could not see a happily ever after in their relationship.

The then-couple called it quits due to commitment issues in 2021. Apparently, she wanted to get married and have her own family while he did not. Their breakup was such a huge issue that it led Ana de Armas to leave Los Angeles and relocate to New York. She has bought her own home in rural Vermont. For a cover story of Elle in August 2022, she admitted while hinting at her relocation, “It became a little bit too much.”

Paul Boukadakis

After her massive breakup with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas moved on with Paul Boukadakis. As per sources, “They were introduced through friends,” and after the whole fiasco with the Batman actor, de Armas tried to keep this relationship out of the spotlight. However, they were spotted a few times while they were casually dating. The ex-couple had parted ways in 2024.

Manuel Anido Cuesta

When Ana de Armas and Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel were seen kissing, it gained a lot of attention. The two looked much in love when they walked around in Spain. They further speculated their romance rumors when they were seen strolling in the neighborhood again in the following month. However, as per reports of February 2025, they were still together but her latest photos with Tom Cruise, left fans with many questions.

Tom Cruise

Is the Ballerina actress now seeing Tom Cruise or is it for any upcoming movie? That’s what we are thinking right now. Ana de Armas and the Top Gun actor sparked romance rumors ever since they were spotted getting dinner around Valentine’s Day. This was just days after she was seen with Cuesta. While we don’t know the kind of relationship they share, the duo’s recent spotting at the London Heliport fueled the rumors further.

Well, what are your thoughts about Ana de Armas’ dating history? Did you know about any of them?

