Ana de Armas has been a prominent name and face in Hollywood films in the past few years. From action to thriller, she has been doing it all. The actress is unimaginably good-looking, and her charm is often reflected in her sensuous photoshoots. While browsing through the internet, we came across this gorgeous picture of the actress, allegedly a promotional image for her 2022 erotic thriller Deep Water opposite Ben Affleck.

The movie marked Unfaithful director Adrian Lyne’s return to filmmaking after 20 years. It featured Ben and Ana in the lead roles. Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, and Jacob Elordi were seen in the supporting cast. Due to several delays caused by the pandemic, the movie was finally released on OTT. It is an erotic thriller based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name. Keep scrolling for more.

The throwback picture of Ana de Armas was posted on the social media platform X [formerly X] on Cinesthetic’s account. According to the celebrity fan account, it was a promotional image for the 2022 movie Deep Water. The actress sported a backless black dress as she sat on the bed, posing seductively.

A short black dress exposed her thighs, but Ana de Armas wore sheer black tights, thereby limiting the skin show to her sexy back. For makeup, she sported soft, smoky eyes, which were thinly lined with eyeliner. The Knives Out star’s eyebrows were well groomed, and her base was comprised of a sheer lightweight foundation. She had flushed red cheeks, and for lips, the actress went for a bold scarlet hue.

Ana de Armas wore no accessories for the look except a statement gold ring on her finger. Her look was completed with perfectly styled hair. The Blade Runner 2049 actress sported medium-length hair with natural waves that were kept open and casual. She looked ravishing in this throwback picture, and if you do not believe us, then take a look at it yourself.

Ana de Armas in promotional image for DEEP WATER (2022) pic.twitter.com/RwZtnugEd4 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 8, 2024

On the professional front, Ana de Armas was last seen opposite Chris Evans in Ghosted, and she has the John Wick spin-off Ballerina in the pipeline.

