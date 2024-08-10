Disha Patani exudes hotness in the latest pictures sporting a sheer outfit with a dangerously thigh-high slit. The actress sways her fans off their feet with their aesthetic photographs, and a few days back, she left everyone stunned with her silhouette beach vacay pictures. The recent photographs have raised the temperatures and left us fanning. Scroll below for more.

Disha never disappoints fans with her pictures. Her attire, makeup, and hair are always on point. She is quite popular on social media, and on Instagram, she has 61.5 million followers. She has been in some big-budget movies and was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Disha Patani posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram from different angles, sporting a distressed sheer sand outfit. The dress featured a halter neckline, with a deep plunging neckline and tie-up detailing at the back. The sheer outfit also featured a risque thigh-high slit. According to the Free Press Journal report, the outfit has been by designer Shloka Bhatia and is inspired by aerial photography studies of sand dunes.

The Kalki 2898 AD star showcased her sculpted physique from every angle, and her oiled-up body is hot to handle. Disha Patani sported a bronzed look that complimented the actress’ raunchy attire.

For makeup, the actress sported a sheer foundation with nude blush, soft smoky eyes, and subtle highlighter to add extra sheen to the look. Disha Patani completed her makeup with nude brown lipstick and topped it with some gloss to add that juicy effect. She flaunted her natural waves and kept her casually open.

Disha Patani’s look involved minimal accessories, including only a few gold rings on her fingers. These latest pictures give the actress a new definition of hotness!

Check them out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. However, she had limited screen presence. Disha will be seen in Kanguva alongside Bobby Deol.

