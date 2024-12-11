The Real Housewives franchise promises a good deal of drama now and then. The dynamics between the cast of every edition change over time, and fans cannot get enough of the popcorn-worthy content. On The Real Housewives of Potomac, recent issues are cropping up between Mia Thornton and the other housewives who think she lies a lot.

The reality star has been quite brutal when it comes to shaming others on national television. After being called out for harsh statements over time, Thornton has responded to the criticism and claims she is a liar. Here’s what the 40-year-old had to say about the murky situation.

Mia Thornton Responds To Being Called A Liar By Co-Stars

Recently, Thornton spoke to ETalk CTV and replied to the allegations made about her by some of her co-stars. She said that for the longest time, she thought this debacle “cute.” The television personality added, “If your lives are so boring, and you’re so into what I have going on, and it doesn’t make sense for you, I must be lying.” Thornton said she felt “whatever” about it.

She told herself that the others “just don’t get it.” Thornton continued, “You can’t expect people to understand what they have never experienced.” She further expressed that there was no reason for her to lie about anything, which is why the liar’s claims were baseless. Thornton felt that it was getting to a point where she would invite more of her friends to the table simply so they could vouch for who she was.

She self-praised, “I’m very authentic, very true, very just, I’m gonna give it to you.” Thornton pointed out that since it wasn’t the norm to be so “authentic,” which is why she knows “there’s nothing normal about me, and I want to stay that way.” She concluded that the others would catch on. On the other hand, the other homemakers have been quite insistent about Thornton being a liar. One of them even said she knows how to embellish the truth.

Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant On Mia Thornton Being A Liar

For the unversed, Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant, also cast members of The Real Housewives of Potomac, have repeatedly called Thornton out. “There’s a lot of lies with Mia,” Bryant stated. She also mentioned how the lies from her fellow co-star had always made things difficult for the rest of the people on the Potomac edition.

“It’s difficult even to have a conversation with someone you know won’t stop lying,” she explained. Meanwhile, Osefo had clarified that everyone knew Thornton was a liar. “Mia’s been a liar since she came on the show,” she alleged. The ninth season of Potomac is currently airing on Bravo TV every week since its premiere on October 6, 2024.

