The ‘Single Ladies’ singer, Beyoncé, reportedly intends to stay by her husband, Jay-Z, following accusations that he raped a 13-year-old girl at a party with Sean Diddy Combs in 2000.

“She’s sticking by Jay, as evidenced by last night’s family outing,” a source said, referring to the power couple’s appearing on the red carpet for the ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premiere Monday evening.

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the premiere of ‘The Lion King: Mufasa.’ (🎥: @THR) pic.twitter.com/XLbKyV1jkP — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 10, 2024

Beyonce and Jay-Z Will Face the Situation Together

Beyonce has no plans of leaving Jay-Z, with sources noting that she fully believes him and is supporting him through this challenging situation. “[The Carters are] a team and will face this situation together,” the source added, per Page Six.

Another insider revealed that Beyonce, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, has no plans to cancel her highly anticipated halftime show on Christmas day, despite her husband’s ongoing legal issues.

The singer is set to perform songs from ‘Cowboy Carter’ during the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Texas on December 25. In fact, rehearsals are already in progress and will continue as planned.

Jay-Z Has Been Accused of Raping a Minor

Over the weekend, Jay-Z’s name was added to an October lawsuit in which a woman accused him and Sean Diddy Combs of raping her at a house party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe in court documents, alleged that both the 55-year-olds assaulted her while an unnamed female celebrity looked on.

Jay-Z, alongside Diddy, strongly denied the accusations and claimed that the victim’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, was attempting to “blackmail him.”

The disgraced media mogul, who is behind bars now because of sex trafficking allegations, refuted the latest accusation via his legal team, saying, “Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

