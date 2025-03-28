Ever since it was revealed that Karen Huger was arrested for drunk driving and was found guilty of DUI, things have not looked too well for her. At her hearing earlier this year, it was officially announced that she is to serve two years in prison. The Real Housewives of Potomac star even checked into a rehab but had to serve her time in jail after the decision was fully finalized.

As per a new report, Karen is scared and terrified of her life in prison. She is worried that she might not be able to live a life behind bars, especially for two long years. She is too used to luxury and to top it off, she is terrified of being targeted by the other inmates who could potentially be dangerous.

Is RHOP Star Karen Huger Terrified Of Being Targeted By Prison Inmates?

According to Radar Online, Karen thought her sentence would probably be a couple of months but was surprised when she found out the actual length of it. “She’s terrified of what will become of her. She’s a celebrity, and quite rightly, she’ll be singled out as a target,” an insider told the media portal.

They also claimed that there was a fear she wouldn’t be able to defend herself if any such salutation does happen. The source stated that there is no doubt the reality star’s “blood must have run cold when the sentence was handed down.” The report claimed the other housewives were not too surprised since it was her 4th DUI and there are only so many chances.

For the unversed, in February this year, Karen was sentenced to two years, with one year suspended, at Montgomery County Circuit Court, Maryland. She was found guilty of negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid a collision in addition to the DUI. This was for a March 2024 accident.

As for Karen’s future, the source stated, “The hope is that she gets out early for good behavior, but that’s not a comfort. One year seems like a lifetime.” To add to it, “She’s also drowning in legal bills. She’s having total panic attacks, insomnia, and not eating,” the report claimed. “It’s one big nightmare and going to be brutal after living a life of luxury,” they stated.

Meanwhile, her future on The Real Housewives of Potomac is uncertain for the same reason. The tenth season of RHOP was supposed to start filming this month but was reportedly postponed to get clarity on her situation. She is quite an integral part of the cast of the popular reality series, after all. Jen Shah, from the Salt Lake City edition is also serving her sentence in prison.

Though it has been reduced more times than one can truly count due to her noted good behavior over the years. She is expected to be back home by Thanksgiving next year. Karen’s family is also hoping for the same for her.

