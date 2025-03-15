The reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 saw plenty of shocking revelations, drama, and entertainment. The reality series’ ratings have also been good, and fans are enjoying the dynamics between the cast members. But the jail sentencing of housewife Karen Huger has put a wrench in Bravo’s plans for the next season of the Potomac edition.

The filming has allegedly been delayed, and the network is trying to figure out what to do next. A recent report has shed some light on the happenings behind the scenes. Here’s everything we know about it, including when fans can expect the production of RHOP to start for next season.

Did Karen Huger’s Jail Sentence Lead To Delay In Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 10 Filming?

According to TV Deets, filming for season 10 has been delayed. This decision was taken after Karen Huger was found guilty of DUI and sentenced to two years in prison. It is to be noted that this wasn’t the reality star’s first DUI charge, either. Ever since there have been several rumors about her future on Potomac and how the show would look without her.

Another report suggested that she is expected to be back on the show after her sentence has finished or if it gets reduced, just like it has been the case for Jen Shah, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Season 10 was supposed to start filming by the end of March but has been pushed until April due to the right circumstances and happenings.

“Bravo is really excited about the next season but none of the women have been officially asked back,” a source told the portal. The 9th season saw housewives Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Ashley Darby, Keiarna Stewart and Stacey Rusch leading the edition of the hit franchise.

“They had a whole plan for Season 10 but Karen’s situation has definitely thrown a wrench in things. Everything is up in the air,” the insider shared with TV Deets. With the response towards RHOP positive regarding fan approval and viewership factors, Bravo is keen on keeping things going.

“Karen wasn’t even at the reunion and her name was mentioned non-stop. There are a lot of great things about this current group,” the source added, but pointed out that Bravo has been wondering “if they can really afford to do a season” without Karen because they don’t want to mess the edition up. Especially the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which will be a big milestone.

Another factor to consider is Mia Thornton’s presence. Fans do not want to see any more of her lies and narrative, and the media coverage hasn’t been flattering for her either. She recently also showed interest in joining the Atlanta edition of the Real Housewives franchise.

They ATE for Season 8 🔥 #RHOP premieres on November 5th! pic.twitter.com/FZkvi0vfKd — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 28, 2023

