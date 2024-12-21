The Real Housewives franchise might be known for its on-screen fights and entertainment, but the off-screen drama just never stops. Several of the cast members of the various editions of the reality series have been embroiled in controversial incidents, including arrests and jail sentences. Karen Huger from the Potomac edition has added her name to the list again.

The 61-year-old crashed her Maserati and has since been found guilty of DUI, also known as driving under the influence. She was also charged with reckless speeding and driving with a suspended registration. Amidst all the ruckus, her future on the popular reality television franchise could be in danger. Here’s what we know about this messy situation.

Has Karen Huger’s DUI Put Her Future On The Real Housewives Of Potomac In Danger?

For the unversed, Karen was arrested in March after her car crash, where she was found to be speeding and driving recklessly under the influence of alcohol. Other than the several different charges against her, recently released body cam footage showed her misbehaving with the cops and acting bizarrely. After a two-day trial, the court declared her to be guilty.

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, her future on The Real Housewives of Potomac could be in jeopardy due to this ruling. “She would need to clean up her act [for Bravo] to move forward with her,” a source told the portal. On the other hand, the currently airing season 9 will continue to air without a hitch. Since the season was already filmed, none of Karen’s scenes will be affected and continue to be a part of the ongoing Bravo season.

Karen Huger’s Sentencing And Second Time With DUI

This wasn’t even her first time dealing with a DUI. Karen opened up about dealing with the same issues years ago. With this ruling, she potentially faces up to two years in prison. A hearing for the sentencing of her case has been scheduled for January 29, 2025. Karen’s lawyer stated his disappointment with the guilty verdict and that he would allegedly appeal against it. He told People he intends to “fully pursue justice on her behalf.” With this being her second time with a DUI charge, things might not be too rosy.

Other Housewives Arrested For DUI In The Past

For those unaware, Luann de Lesseps, who used to star on The Real Housewives of New York City, and Shannon Storms Beador, who is still a part of the Orange County edition, have also been arrested for the same in the past. But since it was their first time, they escaped spending time in jail and eventually continued to be a part of the franchise.

