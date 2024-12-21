The Real Housewives of New York City is the only edition of the franchise that underwent a complete reboot. The series’ all-new cast, which replaced the original housewives, consisted of Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, and Jenna Lyons.

The group has been featured in only two seasons since then, but fans haven’t been happy with the dynamic of the rebooted show. They have expressed their distaste and asked the network to bring back the OGs. A few days ago, a fan page posted a statement from Brynn Whitfield leaving the show. The reality star has now rubbished the fake news of her exit in this style.

Brynn Whitfield Statement About Her Exit From The Real Housewives Of New York City

Taking it to her Instagram, Brynn shared a video of her making expressions during a Housewives shoot. She captioned it, “My reaction when people ask if the [apple emoji] rumor on X is true [smirk emoji]. That was an AI post! Fake news. I didn’t put out any statements while in St Barths lol [island emoji].” For the unversed, New York City’s symbol is an apple. It refers to the city popularly known as the Big Apple.

Fan reactions to Brynn Whitfield’s post

Fans expressed their relief in the comments section. “You’re literally the reason why I watch rhony,” one wrote, while another said, “SCREAMING! Iconic response love.” A third commented, “YAAASSSS YOU CANT LEAVE US,” while a fourth netizen quipped, “That show would be so boring without you!! Those ladies need to chill the F out especially Uba and Sai!”

False Statement Of Brynn Whitfield’s Exit From RHONY

Meanwhile, the falsely created “statement” tweeted by the fan page claimed that Brynn was leaving RHONY after “two incredible seasons” Brynn was leaving the show. She was grateful for the “rewarding, wild, and unforgettable experience” that she had while on the show.

The fake statement further alleged, “Sometimes you know when it’s time for a new chapter, and for me, that time is now. I’m excited to focus on my personal growth, new opportunities, and maybe even a little less drama.” The post reached many people and had millions of impressions, leading to fans asking Brynn if the news was accurate or fabricated for controversy.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 Reunion

The reality star’s post was a response to the same and an attempt to let the fans know she wasn’t going anywhere. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New York City is currently airing its 15th season. The cast members just filmed the reunion recently. Producer Andy Cohen teased that the reunion would feature an “upsetting” and “controversial” moment towards the end.

