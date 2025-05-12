A few days ago, Bravo released its slate of renewed and brand-new shows to grace the screen for the next cycle. While most Real Housewives editions were renewed, only New York City and New Jersey were not included in the list. New Jersey has quite obviously been on pause since last year. This raised eyebrows about the fate of the New York City installment. Soon after, a report alleged that Real Housewives Of New York City was also paused, but there were plans to revive it later. Here’s what has been happening behind the scenes when it comes to the future of the New York City edition.

Is Real Housewives Of New York City On Pause After Tanking Reboot?

According to Page Six, the installment has been officially paused after the rebooted seasons tanked. For the uninitiated, Real Housewives of New York City premiered in March 2008 and ran for a total of 15 seasons. But after the 13th season, all the original cast members were let go, and the show was fully rebooted.

The new housewives were Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, and Brynn Whitfield in season 14. Racquel Chevremont joined in the 15th season. The audience did not like the fully rebooted cast, and despite giving the revival two seasons, ratings did not improve much.

This is why the production has put the show on pause. But that does not mean it’s the end of the road for Real Housewives of New York City. It was the second edition of the franchise and remains extremely loved despite the mismatched cast additions that the network tried. An insider shed light on Bravo’s decision. They stated, “We’re trying to figure that show out. We want to figure it out. We think there’s still life in it.” The Miami edition of the franchise went off air in 2013 and was revived in 2021, returning as a more successful series. It’s unclear when RHONY would be revived and what the cast would be like.

Another source told US Weekly, “Final decisions haven’t been made, and they are seeing if they can find a solution. The network and producers have been debating whether or not to bring it back.” They added that the viewers did not enjoy the reboot as much, with ratings being nowhere near what they were before.

“Some of the fans were let down. If you don’t keep the old cast, it becomes a different show, and fans didn’t connect to it,” the insider pointed out. Additionally, there have been issues between the cast after the 15th season, where Brynn was called out for lying, gaslighting, and causing major drama.

