The last few weeks have seen a major whirlwind in the Bravo world. There have been many announcements including exits from reality shows, new additions and returns. Here’s which five changes have occurred lately.

Paige DeSorbo

Season 9 of Summer House 9 is set to wrap and work on the 10th edition will begin soon enough. But fans are already heartbroken over the news of two exits from the reality series. Paige DeSorbo recently announced her exit from the show and confirmed that she will not be a part of season 10.

She revealed, “I have a little life update for you: I’ve made the decision not to return to Summer House. Being a part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life: the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable. You’ve seen me grow up over these last seven summers.”

Lexi Wood

The other name leaving Summer House is Lexi Wood. Just like Paige, she won’t be a part of the landmark 10th season. She stated, “That wasn’t the summer I signed up for but it definitely taught me a lot.” Lexi then added, “I stood up for women and for what’s right, even when it wasn’t easy and I’d do that again in a heartbeat. I’m leaving Summer House with no regrets.”

She continued that she was proud of how she handled herself, proud of what she walked away from and proud of what she was walking toward.”

Brynn Whitfield

Next on the exit train is Brynn Whitfield from The Real Housewives of New York City. She was a part of RHONY for two seasons and her behavior led to many controversies. The show is currently casting for its next season, so it was the right time for her to announce that she won’t be returning again.

She called the show “one of the most fun, chaotic and magical chapters” of her life. Brynn added, “It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise.” She stated that New York City is a fan’s show, after all.

Rachel Zoe

Enough with the exits, now it’s time for the names joining the franchise. Rachel Zoe, known for starring in The Rachel Zoe Project is the newest cast addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 and she revealed that she was excited to return to Bravo and get the journey started.

“I’ve been living my best, new life and it felt like the perfect time to come back to TV and share it all with you,” she shared about her eventual return.

Monique Samuels

And lastly, Monique is back on The Real Housewives of Potomac. She has already begun filming for season 10 and was spotted with her co-stars.

