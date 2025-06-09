The previous week, The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila asking Luna to leave the city after finding out how far she can go to attain what she truly wants. Luna, on the other hand, had no such intentions and began planning how to eliminate Steffy who she saw as a hindrance between her and Finn.

The drama and danger are at an all-time high, and avid watchers of the soap opera are excited to witness it. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 9, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around the city of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 9, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sheila making a plea to Poppy about Luna. Now that she is aware of just how evil Luna can be and the plan she has to target and eliminate Steffy, she is worried. She tried to convince her granddaughter to leave the city, but Luna stayed stubborn in pursuing revenge.

Sheila may not get along with Luna’s mother, Poppy, but at the moment, she is more than desperate and very scared of what can happen. She knows that Luna has plans to remove Steffy from her path and can take extreme measures to make it truly happen. Sheila wants to protect Steffy this time.

And this is why she has turned to Poppy. Sheila warns her that Luna has gone bonkers in her quest for revenge and cannot accept a no for a no. How will Poppy react to finding out that her daughter is spiraling? After all, it’s nothing new. She followed a similar murderous pattern last time as well.

Luna killed Deacon’s friends, kidnapped and drugged Steffy, and was going to do more if Finn hadn’t stepped in. Will Poppy be able to fix this mess, or will Luna have to taste the agony of her actions again? On the other hand, not knowing Luna’s treacherous plan, Remy unwittingly helps her with it.

Luna has been actively trying to get some help to ensure her plans go very smoothly. First she tried to do her magic on Bill, but was disappointed with his response. Now, Remy has returned to the city and he has no clue what Luna is up to. This is what she makes use of to rope him into her plans.

Now that he has been lured into her trap, when will he realize her true and evil intentions? Will Luna refuse to let him walk away? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more.

