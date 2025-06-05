The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna setting a vengeful plan in motion to bring Steffy down. On the other hand, Ridge’s unexpected arrival halted a kiss between Electra and Will and sparked a tense discussion about Luna. After all, her nuisance has affected many.

The drama is escalating, and things are getting dangerous with Luna back in her psychopath mode. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama based in the city of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 5, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Sheila’s stunning revelation rocking Deacon’s world. Despite his ultimatum and warning not to forge a bond with Luna, Sheila did exactly that. She was elated to find out Luna was her granddaughter and couldn’t stop herself from spending time with her.

Sheila lied to her husband, Deacon, and went behind his back for Luna, and now she is finally admitting to it. He is left surprised and disappointed by her behavior, but that’s not all. Sheila also shares that Luna is back to her murderous rage and is targeting two relationships at the moment.

She wants Will and will do whatever it takes to attain him, even though he is happily with Electra. On the other hand, Luna is adamant to get to know her father Finn and have a relationship with him. Which is why she is now targeting his wife Steffy as she feels she is in her way of having that bond.

How will Deacon react to that information? Meanwhile, Luna’s mission for revenge escalates, and Steffy is in the crosshairs. What Sheila has shared is absolutely true, but what she doesn’t know is that she didn’t just have an idea of eliminating Steffy from the way, she is also actively acting on it.

Her revenge plan aims to kill Steffy so nobody can stand in the way of her and her father, Finn. Luna believes that it’s because of Steffy that Finn won’t be a part of her life. She thinks that without her, she could have the father-daughter bond she wants. Despite her blame, Finn does not budge.

He tells her that she will never be a part of his and his family’s life. Luna is unable to accept the rejection, and she acquires a gun to eliminate Steffy and make her demands come true. What new mess is about to spew?

