In the previous week, The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna going back to her evil roots and pitching the death of Steffy to Sheila, leaving the latter furious and in disbelief. She also went head-to-head against Will’s girlfriend Electra after sending some lusty texts to him despite Sheila’s clear warning.

The drama is about to turn quite dangerous this week with Luna setting her sights on Steffy and eliminating her. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit, long-running daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 2, 2025

The week’s first episode features Deacon being blindsided by the truth about Sheila and Luna. The moment Sheila found out that Luna was her granddaughter, she was elated. She couldn’t believe she could finally have a grandmother-grandchild bond after being kept away from Hayes earlier.

Her husband, Deacon, was not happy about it, though. Luna killed two of his friends, and he was not willing to accept her. Deacon even warned Sheila to stay away from her. He gave her an ultimatum to choose between him or Luna, and even though Sheila chose him, she went behind his back.

She lied and kept meeting with Luna to form a bond with her. And now that Deacon has found out that Sheila betrayed her word and did not stay away from her evil granddaughter, he is left shocked, blindsided, and furious. How will he react to it? Will he confront her? Will Sheila have to pay a price?

Meanwhile, Tensions erupt as Luna and Steffy go head-to-head. Sheila may have been excited to finally have a grandchild to bond with, but she slowly finds out that Luna is as evil as everyone thinks she is. Luna shares that they could kill Steffy off and reunite with Finn as one happy family.

Sheila was left shocked and asked Luna to leave the city and go somewhere else. But despite that, it doesn’t look like Luna will ever take a no for a no. She is adamant about eliminating Steffy, and when the two face off, what will happen? Steffy has not forgiven Luna for her crimes, especially against her.

For the unversed, Luna kidnapped Steffy and locked her in a cage, hoping to kill her a few months ago. It was Finn who managed to track her and save her life. How can Steffy be okay with Luna and forgive her, or let her near her husband and family? But how will this confrontation go now?

