The previous week on The Young and the Restless, Aristotle Dumas made their first move in front of the town, Nikki’s birthday celebrations began in full swing, and Traci and Ashley came back home with some healing and some news. Kyle and Claire continued to make moves per their plans.

There has been a lot of chaos in the corporate and business world with the entry of Dumas and their representative, Amanda Sinclaire, who just came back to town. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 2, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune into CBS to watch the soap.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 2, 2025

The first episode of the week features Claire and Kyle pulling out all of the stops to impress Victor and Nikki. The two have been plotting to impress the Newman patriarch and get his approval for their relationship. Nikki’s birthday party is the place they chose to finally put their plans into action.

What grand efforts and gestures will the lovers indulge in that can change the mind of Victor? Will their plans work or fail spectacularly? Considering Victor’s immense hatred and never-ending hatred for the Abbott men, it’s a tall order to expect him to even soften towards any of them, even if it’s Kyle.

On the other hand, Lily plots to meet Dumas. She has been snooping and getting intel from everyone in town to ensure that her family company is safe. She is also intrigued by Dumas and wants to uncover who they are. But they’ve issued an invitation to the town, and things are about to change.

The invitation to meet them in France this month is open to anyone. Lily couldn’t have had a better opportunity to do what she plans to. What does she have up her sleeve? Is this invitation genuine or simply a trick to see who would take it up? Lastly, Damian asks Audra for a favor.

Now that Dumas has fired Damian and Holden is also out of his job, things have gotten stuck for him. Is that why Damian chose to contact Audra? Is he going to ask her to hire Holden for her brand-new company, Vibrante? How will she respond when Damian asks her for this favor?

Is she going to refuse to ensure that Holden doesn’t work under her? Or will she consider it? Is Damian going to keep a strong pitch to convince Audra, or will his offer not be accepted by her? Stay tuned to know more details.

