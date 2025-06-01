Netflix is bringing Wednesday Season 2 later this year, and luckily, fans won’t have to wait much longer. According to the official announcement, the second season of the hit series is set to kick off on August 6 with new faces, more insights into family stories, and even more strange happenings at Nevermore Academy. There’s a lot to take in before the show returns, so here are three key things to look forward to.

1) A New Addams Joins The Party

This season of Wednesday introduces a fresh face from the iconic Addams family: Grandmama, played by Joanna Lumley. She’s stepping into the role of Hester Frump, and her arrival is expected to shake things up in a fun way. Hester, known for her flair, adds a new dynamic to the family scenes. Her interactions with Morticia, Gomez, and the rest of the crew should offer some quirky moments and unexpected twists.

The creators seem to like what they’ve seen of her so far, as Miles Millar teased (via EW), “We weren’t sure how many episodes that character should be in, but seeing how well it played, I think Grandmama will definitely be coming back if we get a Season 3.”

First look at Joanna Lumley as Grandmama in WEDNESDAY season 2! pic.twitter.com/Q7yprDFuWq — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 23, 2025

2) Arrival Of New Faces In Wednesday Season 2

The cast is getting a serious upgrade. Steve Buscemi joins as Barry Dort, Billie Piper plays Capri, and Thandiwe Newton appears as Dr. Fairburn. With these new characters, the show’s world is expanding beyond what we saw in the first season. Their roles are still under wraps, but they will be woven into Nevermore’s evolving story.

Wednesday Season 2 is NOW IN PRODUCTION 🖤 Please give a round of double snaps to our cast — now including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper! pic.twitter.com/v6nX6eLPP8 — Netflix (@netflix) May 7, 2024

3) Bigger Spotlight On The Addams Family

Wednesday Season 2 promises a bigger spotlight on the Addams family itself. Morticia and Gomez will spend more time at Nevermore, which means more screen time for family tension, bonding, and possibly a few secrets from the past. Wednesday and her mother will be dealing with more than monsters, and their relationship will be tested in new ways.

This is a chance to explore how Wednesday’s dark, stubborn personality reflects her mysterious family roots. Co-creator Alfred Gough stated, “You get to explore the mother-daughter dynamic with Wednesday and Morticia. So, it’s really delving more into the Addams family and their backstory, but also their relationships. You can have a family that loves each other, but there’s still issues and clashes.” The first part arrives on August 6 and the second on September 3, 2025.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Friends: Did Monica & Chandler Carry Past Emotional Baggage Beneath The Love & Laughter?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News