Get ready, superhero fans! On June 1, 2025, Prime Video’s YouTube channel dropped the first teaser trailer for Gen V Season 2. That’s right, your favorite college-set The Boys spinoff is back and gearing up to pack another punch. The American satirical show first burst onto the scene in September 2023. It quickly scored a renewal thanks to its immense success. But filming hit a rough patch with the heartbreaking loss of Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson. The showrunners aren’t shying away from this tragedy either.

The new trailer tackles it head-on. Andre’s dad, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), is on a mission to uncover what really happened after his son vanished. Executive producer Eric Kripke told TV Line, “We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t. We’re playing the character’s death on the show. So it’s very heavy, and it’s really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we’re just trying to honor Chance as best we can.” We, too, hope so, Eric! Meanwhile, we’ve got the scoop on the season 2 cast, plot, and when it’s landing!

Cast Of Gen V Season 2: New Faces & Old Favorites

Season 2 of Gen V is shaping up to be just as intense. We’ll see Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, London Thor, Lizze Broadway, and Jaz Sinclair all returning to campus. Additionally, Hamish Linklater arrives as the fresh Head of Godolkin Institute. He is a charming but mysterious character named Cipher, who’s part scientist, part political mastermind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

We won’t see Chance Perdomo reprise his role, which leaves questions on how the show will handle Andre’s absence. The trailer hints at some answers, but we’ll have to wait and see. Kripke’s words really hit home. Also, get ready for some crossover between The Boys and Gen V as well.

The preview hinted at cameos from The Boys’ fan-faves like Valorie Curry (Firecracker), Chace Crawford (The Deep), and the comeback of Polarity. Fingers crossed for even more cameos from the main The Boys squad. Homelander and Billy Butcher showed up last season, so who knows who might pop in next?

What Is The Story Of Gen V Season 2?

Gen V’s plot thickens with America under Homelander’s tight grip while Godolkin University pushes students to get even stronger. Cate and Sam have stepped into the spotlight as the Guardians of Godolkin, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return, weighed down by trauma and loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

The new Dean promises a curriculum that’ll make these Supes more powerful than ever. And as if college drama wasn’t enough, a brewing war between humans and Supes threatens to explode both on and off campus. Take a look at the official Amazon description of Gen V S2 as well (via Variety): “As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss.”

The description continues: “But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

When Is Gen V Season 2 Releasing?

Season 2 of Gen V kicks off with the first three episodes this year, dropping at once on September 17th. It will be followed by weekly releases every Wednesday until the finale on October 22nd. The series will hit Prime Video. Meanwhile, you can watch its season 1 on the same platform. Furthermore, all four seasons of The Boys are streaming now, waiting for the final season’s release date. Stay tuned, because Gen V Season 2 looks ready to up the ante in every way.

