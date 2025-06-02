The previous week on Days of our Lives saw some major, popcorn-worthy drama with Xander being arrested, Philip being in the hospital after being brutally beaten by Xander, Arianna returning home while everyone came to offer Marlena support in this trying time, with John lying on the hospital bed.

Expect an emotional week of episodes with Salem mourning the loss of an iconic resident and character of the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 2, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama based in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 2, 2025

The first episode of the week features Marlena sticking close to John’s side until the end. John may have returned home after a long hiatus, but it led to a heartbreaking end. He came back to Salem and dived in to help find the drug that was needed to save Bo’s life. As a result, he suffered many burns.

He has been in the hospital as friends and family rally around to support his wife, Marlena, who is an emotional mess. Now it has been confirmed that he has passed away, and no recovery could save him. Marlena is devastated. John was the love of her lif,e and she will never be able to recover from this.

Even in his final moment, she continues to stay by his side, bidding him a wrenching farewell she never wanted to. This comes after Drake Hogestyn, the actor who played the role, passed away last year. On the other hand, Steve and Kayla reminisce about John. After all, he was close to them.

The two reflect on the past, the history they shared with him, and the loss that will follow now that John has passed away. And lastly, there’s some hope for another family who are hoping to see the miracle drug work. Bo is surrounded by Hope, Shawn, and Ciara who want to see him out of danger.

And he does, much to their joy. This is followed by Bo reuniting with Zack. Now that he is out of his coma, he is showered with love, and that isn’t all. He also reunites with his son Zack, who was thought to have died many years ago. How emotional will Bo’s return to life and his beloved family be?

And how exactly will the reunion go? Will Bo be in disbelief to see his son alive? Is it time for the Brady family to celebrate? Bo is alive and well, and Zack has returned to where he belongs. Stay tuned to know more details.

