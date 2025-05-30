In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Will confided in his mother, Katie, who offered him solid advice. On the other hand, Sheila broke up the fight between Electra and Luna, while Ridge remained hesitant when Brooke suggested that they throw Hope a party for getting engaged.

The stories are unfolding and the drama has been escalating with each day for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama show based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 30, 2025

The week’s final episode features Sheila wanting Luna to leave and not make the same mistakes she did. When it was revealed that Finn was the father of Luna, not many people were pleased about it. Finn’s adoptive mother, Li, was unhappy about it, and his wife, Steffy, was not okay with it.

Both of them asked Finn to maintain a distance from Luna based on her previous murderous behavior and psychotic tendencies. Sheila was the only one, apart from Luna herself, who was beyond happy to find out she had a granddaughter. Especially with Finn not allowing her near Hayes.

Sheila tried to fill the hole in her life by spending time with Luna and being a happy grandmother. When her husband Deacon found out, he gave her a stark warning to stay away from Luna. He also gave her an ultimatum to choose between him and Luna. Sheila told him she would always pick him.

But she proceeded to go behind his back and meet Luna. Sheila helped Luna in her plot to attain Will and did her best to form a grandmother-granddaughter bond with the young adult. But now, even someone as evil as Sheila has had enough of Luna and her cunning and unruly behavior.

Luna is jealous of Electra for being the one Will has feelings for. She wants to go against her and break up their relationship. Her entitled behavior is not stopping anytime soon, Sheila has realized. And she thinks it’s time for Luna to leave Los Angeles and stay as far away as possible from the place.

Sheila fears that Luna will go down the path she once did and does not want Luna to repeat the mistakes she once made in her past. But then again, Luna is not someone who ever takes no for an answer. Up next, Luna offers Sheila a proposition. What exactly could this be, and how will Sheila react? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Reunites With Marlena While Brady, Belle, Paul & Eric Take Turns At John’s Bedside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News