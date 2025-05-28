The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy champion Hope’s happiness, leaving Ridge and Brooke to wonder why. On the other hand, Hope gave Carter an answer to his question. And lastly, Finn and Liam shared a rare, heartfelt moment amidst the doom and gloom.

The drama unfolds with each new episode, and things are about to get heated and spicy soon for avid soap opera watchers. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 28, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Luna sending a lustful text to Will even though Sheila advises against it. It is no secret that Luna is way too stubborn and shameless. At first, she went over to Finn and Steffy’s home uninvited and claimed to want to have a father-daughter bond with him.

Despite both of them asking her to stay away from them and their family, she cannot seem to understand that no means no. In the same way, she is desperate to attain Will, even though he has rejected her time and again. And now even her evil grandmother Sheila warned her not to go too far.

Despite that, Luna sent a lusty text to Will, who is happily in a relationship with Electra. When the latter finds out, she’ll not be happy about Luna and her desperate attempts to get closer to Will. This is why sparks fly and tempers flare when Luna confronts Electra, but Electra doesn’t back down without a fight. How far will this new enmity go? Especially for Will?

Even last time they faced off, Electra warned Luna to stay away from her boyfriend, but Luna is Luna. She never takes no for an answer and goes way too far in her jealousy and desperation. After Luna’s shameless text to Will, what fireworks will the audience get to see between the two strong women?

Is Will going to call Luna out or diffuse their fight? Or will Sheila be the one to step in? After all, who knows how far their fight really goes? It might even come to blows. Will this fire Luna up more in her desperate attempts to attain Will? Are all their parents going to get involved down the line? Bill, Finn, Steffy, and the elders might just have to step in to end this new and growing rivalry. Stay tuned for more details about the storylines.

