The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Deuce being the driver to escort Daphne to the airport after she decided to return to Paris post-Carter’s rejection. On the other hand, Finn made a request of Liam. And lastly, Carter made a grand gesture to Hope now that the two have reconciled. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 27, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular, long-running daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 27, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Steffy championing Hope’s happiness, which leaves Ridge and Brooke wondering why. The two called off their decades-long feud because of Liam. Ever since, Steffy has been showing a lot of support towards Hope, going so far as to recruit her back at Forrester.

This has obviously shocked everyone who doesn’t know that Liam is dying. Ridge is unable to understand his daughter Steffy’s turnaround, and Brooke cannot understand the same about her daughter Hope. The two are suspicious of this sudden change in their behavior.

Will they ask their respective daughters what happened to spark this new alliance? What lie will they tell their parents? After all, Liam does not want other people to know about his health. On the other hand, Hope gives Carter an answer to his question. This comes after his recent gesture.

He was overjoyed that Hope was willing to give their relationship yet another chance. Carter’s grand gesture included a ring and a proposal setting that he wants to be with her for the rest of his life. How will Hope respond to him? Is she going to say a half-hearted yes or decline?

Her heart is still with Liam, and she only considered getting back with Carter when he told her to. Lastly, Finn and Liam share a rare, heartfelt moment. The two have never really been friends or close in their lives, but ever since Liam’s terminal illness, things have changed.

After all, looming death can change the course of any relationship. Just look at Steffy and Hope, who agreed to let their rivalry go for Liam. What touching moment will Finn and Liam undergo? Are they starting to bond and crack jokes now? Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

